Abuja High Court Orders Release Of Dethroned Emir Sanusi

Listen to article

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the release of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II , who was banished to Awe, a town in Nasarawa State, f ollowing his dethronement on Monday, 9th March 2020.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the interim order following an ex parte application moved by his lead counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) on Friday.

The judge also ordered that the order for the release of the deposed monarch should be served on the respondents to the application.

The respondents to the application are, the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; the Attorney-General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The judge fixed March 26 for further hearing of the main suit challenging his detention.

The former Emir had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.

He prayed the court to order his release from “the detention and or confinement of the respondents and to restore his rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”