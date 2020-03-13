3 hours ago | Poem
The World Is Confused
The world is confused
Like the thunder clouds
Bleeding on sea waves
Calling for oceanic aid
Nuclear-worn heads ache
At the sight of coronavirus
Mother bombs are broken
Scud missiles sigh away
Vibrant continents convulse
Nations neigh all the ways
The cities seated sorrowing
Villages horded in hamlets
Hamlets, homes and holes
Howl like maddening storm
Against emotional mortals
Fleeing from a foreign friend
Super powers' powder paces
Punctuate escalatory senses
Swallow up viler of hostilities
Dread weighs down terrorists