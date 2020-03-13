Listen to article

The world is confused

Like the thunder clouds

Bleeding on sea waves

Calling for oceanic aid

Nuclear-worn heads ache

At the sight of coronavirus

Mother bombs are broken

Scud missiles sigh away

Vibrant continents convulse

Nations neigh all the ways

The cities seated sorrowing

Villages horded in hamlets

Hamlets, homes and holes

Howl like maddening storm

Against emotional mortals

Fleeing from a foreign friend

Super powers' powder paces

Punctuate escalatory senses

Swallow up viler of hostilities

Dread weighs down terrorists