Gov Buni Appoints Mamman Mohammed As New Director General, Press And Media Affairs

Listen to article

Yobe State Governor Alhaji Mai Mala Buni has appointed a new Director General, Press and Media Affairs in the person of the Editor of News Agency of Nigeria, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

This was contained in a statement issued Thursday evening by the Press Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yobe State, Shuaibu Abdullahi.

The statement read in qoute “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe State Hon. Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of Mamman Mohammed as Director General Press and Media.

“Until his appointment, Mamman Mohammed was the Yobe State Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The appointment takes immediate effect”.

Alhaji Maman Mohammed is a 1988 graduate of Sociology and Anthropology, Ahmedu Bello University, Zaria. He has about 28 years experiences in the field of journalism, having worked with NAN and rose to the position of Assistant Editor-In-Chief.

He also holds a certificate in Mass Communication from the Lodon School of Journalism.

Until his appointment, Mamman was the Yobe State Correspondent of News Agency Nigeria (NAN) for over a decade and hails from Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

He is happily married with children and loves writing and reading, particularly, current affairs including contemporary issues.