Delta Governor Divulges Reasons 2020 Budget May Fail

Listen to article

Delta state 2020 budget may not get up to 60 percent performance following the dwindling oil prices, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said.

The governor also disclosed that the trade battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia is also another major setback, as Saudi Arabia, vowed to pour more oil into the market.

The South-south governors forum Chairman, lamented that oil prices have fallen from $66 per barrel to as low as $35 per barrel.

He gave the revelation Thursday at the 2020 quarterly media interaction held at the press centre, Government House Asaba.

Also the governor has acknowledged the presence of herders in the state which seemed to have defeated the security architecture of the state.

He revealed that while the state government was still battling the herders menace, kidnappers swoop in.

Governor Okowa stated that the anti-grazing bill, would not be the answer to the herders menace, "we are still thinking about it. The herders and farmer clashes are still there but I don't think that is the solution", he stressed.

He called on the federal government to make policy statement which he believed would end the killings.

Hear him: "The federal government will have to do something about it, a very strong will on the part of the federal government will really put a stop to it".

He disclosed that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, was doing something about it, "he is meeting with security agencies. The families of those affected, we have put something in place to assist them", Okowa added.