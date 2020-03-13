Delta Governor May Sanction Health, Higher Education Commissioners For Absenteeism

Listen to article

Miffed with the absence of two of his Commissioners, Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has asked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, to immediately take a roll call and send the names of defaulting Commissioners to him.

The absence of the two cabinet members were noticed when the governor wanted to get information from them while on hot sit from journalists who confronted him with questions during the 2020 Quarterly Media Interaction held Thursday at the government house, Asaba.

The cabinet members includes the Commissioner for Higher education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare and his counterpart in the ministry of health, Dr. Mordi Ononye.

The governor who was asked questions bothering on health, sought to get clarification from the Commissioner but was nowhere to be found.

The governor had earlier defended Dr. Ononye, that he was stucked on official duty following the Corronavirus saga, but couldn't hide his feelings as newsmen quizzed him on flops discovered in his administration.

Another question threw the governor off balance and forced him to get clarification from the Commissioner for Higher education but his absence infuriated the governor who managed to put his temper under control.

Irked by the ugly development, the governor summoned the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, questioning him on why cabinet members would be absent themselves from his function.

In his defense, the SSG told the governor that text messages were dispatched to them.

According to the governor, "I cannot be doing a programme and my commissioner will not be around. I thought that when I am doing a programme like this my Commissioners should be around to answer some questions relating to their ministries", visibly annoyed Okowa said.

He then directed the SSG to take stock of cabinet members who absent themselves from the 2020, Quarterly Media Interaction held at the press centre, old government house, Asaba.