March 13:  Jesus’ Prayer Principles

Prayer is more important than most other activities. Through prayer, God gives guidance, wisdom, and discernment for fulfilling His will and purposes. To emphasize the benefits and the importance of prayer, a pastor once told his congregants that choosing between praying and preaching, he prefers to pray more than to preach and I couldn’t agree more with him. Through His intimacy with the Father, Jesus knew God’s thoughts and heart, and manifested in His ministry what God was doing in the world. God wants the same communion with us that He had with Jesus so that we will naturally manifest His works.

Prayer does not come automatically; it must be learned. I used to be poor at praying, but with repeatedly asking the Lord and practicing in addition to using model prayers in publications, by the grace of God, I’m improving. Prayer is asking God to accomplish His will in your life for the earth. Christ taught His disciples a model prayer by which to fulfill this purpose. The principles (elements) of Jesus’ model prayer are the following: “Our father”: We acknowledge God as our source, presenting Him with the concerns of others, as well as ourselves. “In heaven”: We admit we need help from outside our earthly realm. We depend on Jesus and His Spirit as our intermediaries with God.

“Hallowed be your name”: We worship the Father as the Holy One, glorifying all His attributes. We honor Him in our actions and interactions with others. “Your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven”: We express interest in God’s Holy kingdom and put His priorities first. “Give us this day our daily bread”: We ask God to supply our daily needs, both spiritual and physical, for ourselves and others and to provide for all aspects of this process.

“And forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who is indebted to us”: We forgive others so that God will forgive us, and will hear and answer our prayers. “And do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one”: We ask God to keep us from succumbing to our personal weaknesses and Satan’s evil schemes to remove us from God’s presence. “For yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen”: We worship the Father again, giving Him all the glory in advance for answered prayer. Note: We need Jesus’ touch and the Holy Ghost’s inspiration to be in line with prayer.

Let’s pray: Father, help me to worship you in the same truth and spirit as Jesus did, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Deuteronomy 20- 22; Mark 13: 21-37

