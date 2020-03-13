Glow Of Liberalism Freedom Democracy Hypocrisy Got Us Hooked

Listen to article

We cannot doubt people of goodwill. If you ask an average African what is the definition of Civilization, he would tell you they belong to the exclusivity of liberal folks, that insist on freedom and democracy in the Western world of “civilized climes”. The hypocrisy has been exposed as the preachers of idealism and democracy lose to conservatives who would tweak democracy and do anything to remain in or grab power as in theocracy.

Immigrants there got hooked on idealism since Hypocrites were preaching due process, the rule of law and order in Africa. The brutalities they display against their minorities, the weak and the poor with Emergency Power is no different to those used during Slave Trade to “restore” their version of Peace and Sanity to the World. If they use privilege of power as deadly force to quell protests against injustice at home, who are immigrants?

When God distributed talents, those with less “helped” those with more utilized theirs or those with more “used” those with less. We must learn how to utilize what we loot and launder as talents and resources abroad to those God gave less. Use God-given talents to develop our home and demonstrate our accomplishments to the world in Africa.

Democracy was convenient when they were in absolute majority. However, the equation changed as the number of minorities are becoming a threat to the power of the majority. The most motivating factor driving Western liberals in the world to join conservatives is Immigration. So, right wing parties that are supposed to be smaller in number are being elected in Europe and America with the coalition of other parties to form a government.

Charity begins at home. Democracy was a charade to placate us but never intended to apply to those intolerant “civilizations” in the Western world. It worked fine as long as the majority is unthreatened in self-created nations. Democracy, freedom and liberalism that were used to conquer and fool Africans and Asians were not the product of popular votes to elect their Leader. They ensured that as a choice of Party and Electoral votes?

On the other hand, immigrants from Africa, South America and Asia were flooding the Western borders looking for the promised Freedom and Rule of Law preached in their countries. Since Westerners had explored, baptized and forced Protectorate on them in order to steal their natural and human resources that fueled Western economies.

When Slave Trade and riots became threats, they institutionalized color bar to divide the poor whites from native Indians, Asians and African free men in Europe and America to suppress their revolts. It was a master stroke because it’s been working ever since.

Note that every continent traded one another within as slaves and serfs. The southern Europeans were colonized by Africans and it took a combination of Arabs to overcome the African sharpshooters in Basra, Iraq. But those are ancient history today. Nobody forced the Queen of Sheba or Mansa Kankan Musa to launder African gold beyond the Continent as a measure of goodwill while beneficiaries saw a good opportunity to trace, strike and seize fortune from the source. Our politicians have followed Mansa Musa.

The big difference started in1619 Virginia, United States. By 1676, Nathaniel Bacon was able to recruit the serfs and African free men to suppress American Indians riot. Though opposed by Gov. William Beckley, both saw the opportunity to divide and rule people that united against exploitation of the poor. There was no white, black or yellow. Never saw themselves along skin color or differences as they mixed freely with one another .

"Early colonial Virginia was very much a 'melting pot' of peoples, and before slavery hardened as a racial caste, white and black working-class people often lived and worked in close quarters and formed relationships and marriages. Some of these early multiracial families were ancestors of the later Melungeon.”