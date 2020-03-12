Oyetola lauds Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim for keeping dreams of NYSC founding fathers alive

Listen to article

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola today lauded the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim for staying focused and keeping the dreams of NYSC founding fathers alive.

Addressing the 2,300 corps members of 2020 Batch 'A' during their swearing-in and opening ceremony at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede, the governor commended the NYSC DG for repositioning the corps to achieve its objectives.

He assured the the DG that the state government will continue to create enabling environment for the corps members to maximize their potentials for self-realization and self-employment.

Oyetola urged the corps members to imbibe the spirit of hard work, honesty and respect for constituted authorities.

He said "let the wordings of the oath you have just sworn to, be your reference point as you commence your national service".

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the governor told the corps members to take the Skills Acquisition training and other programmes of the orientation seriously in order to adequately prepare themselves towards self-employment after service.

His words "Your call to national service is a call to sacrifice, dedication, perseverance and humility. I want you to see your service year as big as task, a time to make a great impact by making a laud mark in the State.

The Governor said "This is the time for you to put into practice all you have acquired in your various institutions, look for opportunities around you and make a positive impact in the life of people around you. No matter your tribe, always see State of Osun as home away from home".

While addressing the corps members, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Adegoke Ayodele Adewale urged them to remain calm and be serious during the orientation programme so as to be well integrated.

Adegoke said "I want you to be guided by the core value of the NYSC scheme, which are patriotism, integrity, efficiency, commitment and teamwork as these will enable you to discharge your duties effectively where ever you may be posted to after the orientation exercise."

"Do not just pass through the first and each phase of the service year but let each phase pass through you. Each phase of the service year has been carefully planned and put together to instill the right values and qualities needed to excel in the larger society and as the much awaited leaders of our great nation Nigeria".

The NYSC coordinator urge the corps members to always adhere strictly to the approved dress code of the scheme which they have been exposed to through the various banners displayed around the camp and various briefs from the scheme's authority during morning meditation.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth and Sport in the State, Mr Lawal Azeez Olayemi charged the corps members to value the ideals of the NYSC by being obedient, patriotic and diligent in the discharged of their duties.

He said "Ensure you show as role models towards promoting discipline and patriotism in accordance with the objectives of the NYSC scheme".

"The State Governing Board as part of its responsibility has ensured an enabling environment for the corps members to enjoy the service year right from the orientation camp."

Lawal added that the welfare and wellbeing of the corps members as well as their security and safety remain top priority of the state government.

According to him, "I have no doubt in my mind that you will find the one year national service most exciting and rewarding, as the good people of the State of Osun are well disposed to visitors."

"Our people would readily support you with everything possible to make you succeed in your quest to serve and leave the state better than you met it."

"Be nicely disposed to our people, do not despise their culture and way of life, but rather embrace them and discover the many similarities that binds us as Nigerians".

"Be respectful and conduct yourselves in a way worthy of your calling as graduate youths and elites of our nation, Nigeria", Lawal said.

ENDS

Photo

1. The 2020 Batch 'A' NYSC corps members in thug of war at the orientation camp in Ede

2. (L-R) Osun State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Adegoke Ayodele Adewale, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji and the Commissioner for Youth and Sport in the State, Mr Lawal Azeez Olayemi at the NYSC permanent orientation camp during the swearing-in and opening ceremony 2020 Batch 'A'.

3. The 2020 Batch 'A' NYSC corps members in Osun at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede today