Gov. Zulum Pledges To Support NDLEA Combat Illicit Drugs in Borno

Borno State Government will give all necessary support to the state command of NDLEA to enable it discharge its responsibility of fighting illicit and counterfeit drug dealers and marijuana effectively in the state

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum stated this while inspecting seized drugs by the agency at it's head office along Gamboru Ngala road maiduguri today Thursday.

The governor however observed that the in order to address the root cause of boko Haram insurgency there is the need to address the issue of drug abuse and poverty as government is ever ready to give support to the agency to bring the culprits that are spreading illicit drugs to law.

He then commended NDLEA for their efforts in combating the menace of drug abuse in the state.

The governor also disclosed that the Sate's Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu lawan will give them all the necessary support so that the offenders will face full wrath of the law

The State Commandant of NDLEA Mr Joseph Acha said 10522 kg of illegal drugs were seized in a 3 bedroom flat with 3 boys quarters in maidokiri area near BOSEPA Head Office Maiduguri.

According to him, NDLEA Borno state made the largest seizure in the whole of the northern Nigeria and the premises was sealed since, the culprit were charged to court while some individuals were declared wanted.