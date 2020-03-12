Bill To Peg Minimum Qualification Of HND For Political Offices Of President And Governors Passes 2nd Reading

Listen to article

The Senate has passed for second reading, a constitution amendment bill which prescribes Higher National Diploma (HND) or its equivalent as the educational qualification required for anyone seeking to contest the office of the Nigerian President or state governors.

The bill sponsored by Senator Isfifanus Gyang also prescribes National Diploma or its equivalent as the minimum qualification for federal and state lawmakers as it seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for the amendment of Sections 65 (2) (a), and 131 (d).

It will also amend Section 106 (c) and Section 177 (d) on minimum education qualification for those seeking election into the State Assembly, Governor, National Assembly and office of the President.

The bill seeks the alteration of section 65 (2) (a) of the Constitution which deals with the qualifications for intending members of the National Assembly and the alteration of Section 131 (d) which deals with minimum requirements for anyone running for the office of the governor.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, referred the bill to the Committee on Constitution Review after the senators passed the proposed amendment for second reading.