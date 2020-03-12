105 Kidnappers, Other Violent Criminals Arrested By IGP Intelligence Response Team And STS Paraded

Listen to article

One hundred and five suspected criminals (105), including suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, gun manufacturers, drug dealers supplying kidnappers were arrested by the elite officers of IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS). They were Paraded before the Press by the Force Public Relations Officer in Abuja.

The harvest of illegal dangerous weapons from them includes over 50 AK47 rifles and other dangerous Weapons, drugs, motor cycles and cars modified to conceal and transport rifles.

The arrested suspects confessed to multiple kidnappings and killings in Several states including highway Attacks on Luxurious Buses and other Vehicles, including the attack of the Emir of Potiskum's convoy along Zaria-Kaduna road last December. Recall that several persons were kidnapped in that attack.

Efforts are in progress to arrest fleeing gang members and recover more weapons. Meanwhile, all arrested suspects will be arraigned in Court as soon as their investigations are completed.

IGP Adamu Mohammed has reassured Nigerians that under his watch, violent criminals and all other criminal elements will be made to be accountable to their deeds.

Congratulations to The Nigeria Police Force, IRT, STS and TIU for their exceptional performance.