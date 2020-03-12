Anambra State May Loose N5bn World Bank Urban Water Project Assessment Fund Project

Listen to article

The visit of representatives of Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR), National Urban Reform Program(NURP) and the World Bank for official site hand-over and reports therefrom may have unwittingly confirmed fears that Anambra is on the verge of losing N5bn World Bank Project Assessment Fund for Urban Water.

Whereas a report credited to Commissioner for Public Utilities Emeka Ezenwanne claimed that Anambra is reviving the Urban Water projects, Awka (Udoka Water Scheme) and Nnewi, it was discovered that the World Bank projects may not take off afterall due to non payment of 10% counterpart fund.

Reliable sources from the office of the Commissioner for Public Utilities expressed deep frustration at the lack of understanding of the benefits accruing to the state and the citizens from the two projects which is considered a favoured status within the donor sector. Another Consultant who do not wish to be mentioned added that the state faces imminent blacklist if it fails to meet commitments on the projects.

Further probe at the office of the Accounting General confirmed that such request for counterpart payment were received with some pending. The projects which are expected to boost water supply to Nnewi business hub and Udoka Estate is floundering and may be lost without the knowledge of the Governor who is said to be genuinely committed to agreements with donor agencies.

It is equally understood that the State may not qualify to vie for another 750m meant for States that performed well and met their obligations due to the likely fallout or muddling of the project.

When our Reporter sought clarifications from the office of the Commissioner, he was referred to Head of Urban Water who reportedly travelled for an assignment.

The water project is a joint partnership between the Anambra State Government, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, NURP and the World Bank.