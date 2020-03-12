President Buhari ‘Threatened To Declare State Of Emergency’ In Kano Over Ganduje, Sanusi Rift

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari threatened to declare a state of emergency in Kano in the heat of the crisis between Muhammadu Sanusi, deposed emir, and Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, according to the committee set up to reconcile the duo.

According to TheCable, the committee chaired by Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, detailed efforts to resolve the crisis and prevent further escalation.

The committee said it briefed Buhari on its initial findings and the president directed that the warring parties should be told that a state of emergency would be declared if the rift led to a breakdown of peace in Kano.

“After the inaugural meeting of the Committee the need arose to brief Mr. President on the escalation of the crisis in Kano and three members were assigned to brief him,” the report read.

“He immediately said that a Presidential Jet could be made available for them to visit Kano with clear message to the two parties that the President will not hesitate to declare a state of emergency in Kano should there be any breach of peace.

“Governor Ganduje was contacted and he informed the Committee that he was in Abuja and they arranged to meet him there. The Emir also flew to Abuja from Kano to meet the three members of the Committee.

“The three Committee members met the Governor and delivered the message of Mr. President on December 2, 20l9. Thereafter on the same day they also met the Emir with the same message. After delivering Mr. President’s message the three members called on the two parties to de-escalate the situation in Kano pending speedy reconciliatory meetings.

“The three members reported to Mr. President, the outcome of their mission as he had directed. They also issued a Press Statement on the need for both parties to maintain peace and stop any actions that will heighten the conflict. These engagements served to restore confidence and bring about hope of reconciliation and resolution of the crisis.”

The committee listed poor communication, new legislation (Kano state emirates council law, 2019), Sanusi’s public utterances, and appointment of new emirs as major factors that fueled the crisis between the governor and the deposed emir.

Ganduje dethroned Sanusi on Monday, and appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as the new emir.

Reacting to the development, Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano who appointed Sanusi, alleged that Buhari ordered the dethronement of the former emir but the presidency has denied the allegation.

On his part, the chairman of the committee said the removal of Sanusi amounted to waste of the efforts to resolve the crisis.

Sanusi, who said he accepted his dethronement in good faith, is currently in Awe local government area of Nasarawa state where he was banished to.

Although the Kano government denied banishing him, residents of Awe told TheCable that the former monarch is living like a prisoner.