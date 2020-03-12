Breaking News: More Troubles For Adams Oshiomhole As Court Backs The 17th March Apc Nec Meeting.

Listen to article

The drama around the leadership of the ruling APC has just taken a new dimension as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja today restrained Waziri Bulawayo, Lanre Issa-Onilu and other pro Oshiomhole supporters from interfering with the upcoming NEC meeting, slated to hold on the 17th of March 2020.

This clearly gives a clear road for Victor Giadom, to convene and head the upcoming NEC meeting.

By this, the restraining order, stoping Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as the the chairman of the APC has just been reinforced.

More details to come