Gov. Zulum receives report on regional stabilization facility

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday recieved a report on the Regional Stabilization Facility Project at the Government House, Maiduguri.

The Regional Stabilization Facility (RSF) is a financing facility developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the support from Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU), to facilitate the implementation of the Regional Stabilization Strategy (RSS) of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

The RSS seeks to restore security and bring relief to communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

It will be recalled that the facility was launched in July 17, 2019 during the 2nd Governors Forum in Niger, by the UNDP Africa Director, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa together with representatives of the various partners and Governors.

The facility was aimsed to provide immediate stabilization, within 18 months, to improve community safety and security; restore essential infrastructure and basic services and provide livelihood opportunities for households in the affected communities. It will also provide extended support to the LCBC to strengthen its capacity.

Our Correspjndent reports that the Facility will be implemented with a planned budget of $100 million for the first phase across the four countries of Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

Gov. Zulum who was optimistic of achieving the facility's nine pillar strategic objectives, commended the United Nations and other organisations for supporting the state.

"I want to assure you that Borno State and other sister states are committed towards achieving the nine pillar strategic objectives of the facility.

I am happy that our interface with the United Nations is yielding positive results, sources of livelihood in our communities have improved", Zulum said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador, Mamman Nuhu commended Governor Zulum for his efforts in addressing security challenges in the state and execution of developmental projects across Borno state.

Ambassador Nuhu also added that the facility apart from the security concern in the region will equally look into the humanitarian response, improve delivery of basic services among others.

He added that the facility strategy has outlined both short, medium and long term plans for the development of the Lake Chad Basin region.