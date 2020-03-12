Governor Uzodinma Appoints 18 more Special Advisers, 12 Senior Special Assistants
Titanic View Hotel CEO-Ifeanyi Opara, Sam Osuji, Gibson Njemanze, Wilson Nwafor, Francis Chukwu, Nkechi Mbonu, Blyden Amajirionwu, Canis moore Nwachukwu, others make list
In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma approved the appointments of 18 more Special Advisers (SAs) and 12 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), a move aimed at positioning his administration for maximum performance and appointments are with immediate effect.
The nominees include:
SA NOMINEES
1. Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke
2. Doris Anyanwu
3. Ifeanyi Opara
4. Canis Moore Nwachukwu
5. Ikem Unaegbu
6. Wilson Nwafor
7. Barr. Ogechi Njoku
8. Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu
9. Agugbue Odonyenma
10. Dr. Uzoma Chidi Patrick
11. Chief Gipson Achonwa Njemanze
12. Bladen Amajurionwu
13. Amaka Prisca Onwumere
14. Francis Chukwu
15. Hon. Nkeiru Okafor Ezuma
16. Chief Sam Ejiogu
17. Chief Sam Osuji
18. Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Nnoham
SSA NOMINEES
1. Hajiya Fatima Hamza
2. Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim
3. Mrs. Kate Osigwe
4. Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu
5. Mrs. Treasure Ahanaonu
6. Eric Uwakwe
7. Ikegwuruka Johndonald
8. Okiro Savior Chima
9. Charles Chinedu Akakem
10. Chinonye E. Agobuo
11. Oluchi Sonate Praise
12. Arinze Nwokedi