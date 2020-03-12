Governor Uzodinma Appoints 18 more Special Advisers, 12 Senior Special Assistants

Listen to article

Titanic View Hotel CEO-Ifeanyi Opara, Sam Osuji, Gibson Njemanze, Wilson Nwafor, Francis Chukwu, Nkechi Mbonu, Blyden Amajirionwu, Canis moore Nwachukwu, others make list

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma approved the appointments of 18 more Special Advisers (SAs) and 12 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), a move aimed at positioning his administration for maximum performance and appointments are with immediate effect.

The nominees include:

SA NOMINEES

1. Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke

2. Doris Anyanwu

3. Ifeanyi Opara

4. Canis Moore Nwachukwu

5. Ikem Unaegbu

6. Wilson Nwafor

7. Barr. Ogechi Njoku

8. Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu

9. Agugbue Odonyenma

10. Dr. Uzoma Chidi Patrick

11. Chief Gipson Achonwa Njemanze

12. Bladen Amajurionwu

13. Amaka Prisca Onwumere

14. Francis Chukwu

15. Hon. Nkeiru Okafor Ezuma

16. Chief Sam Ejiogu

17. Chief Sam Osuji

18. Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Nnoham

SSA NOMINEES

1. Hajiya Fatima Hamza

2. Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim

3. Mrs. Kate Osigwe

4. Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu

5. Mrs. Treasure Ahanaonu

6. Eric Uwakwe

7. Ikegwuruka Johndonald

8. Okiro Savior Chima

9. Charles Chinedu Akakem

10. Chinonye E. Agobuo

11. Oluchi Sonate Praise

12. Arinze Nwokedi