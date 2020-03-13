"Communal crisis caused killings in Ohaukwu not herdsmen " Ebonyi Police PPRO

Listen to article

Ebonyi State Police Command has debunked the misconception that the killing of the people of Ohaukwu in Ebonyi state was carried out by herdsmen rather the attack was as a result of the renewed communal crisis between Agila and Ngbo.

The Police public Relation Officer, Ebonyi state Command, DSP Loveth Odah, made this known in a press statement she issued and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki where the police stated that the crisis was a re-enactment of the age long border crisis between the two warring communities which has led to loss of lives and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

DSP Odah said: “Today 10th March, 2020, the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Ohaukwu Division received information through phone call from the vigilante chairman of Umuogudu Akpo Ngbo in Ohaukwu L.G.A of the state, stating that the people of Agila in Ado L.G.A of Benue state numbering about thirty Five (35) persons attacked the people of Ndiegu Orie in Umuogudu Akpo Ngbo and the Police Command swiftly mobilized to the area and discovered that one Fidelis Ali Omem ‘m’ 70yrs old, one Helen Ali ‘f’ 55yrs old and seven (7) others have been murdered while one Titus Ugadu ‘m’ 50ysr old was seriously wounded and admitted in the hospital, some houses and yam bans were set ablaze by the rampaging assailants”.

“The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, CP. Awosola Awotinde, undertook a tour to the crisis areas where he Admonished the people to remain calm and not to carry out any act that will further jeopardize the peace process already initiated by the Government, both at the State and Federal level, especially the anticipated arrival of the National Boundary Adjustment Commission slated to visit Makurdi on 26 March, 2020 for demarcation, as it is an age long dispute that has defiled previous peace initiatives. But the Government of the day is working assiduously towards finding a permanent solution to it. Members of the public should not allow themselves to be manipulated and misled by agents of darkness using social media”.

DSP Odah noted that the general area has been reinforced with Police Mobile Force personnel to avert further breakdown of law and order.

The Command equally appealed to the people of Ebonyi State that they should remain calm and law abiding as Police is doing everything possible to ensure safety of lives and property in the troubled communities.

The Police spokesman said that Distress call phone numbers have been distributed to inhabitants of the areas with more Policemen deployed to enhance security in the area.

She noted that the State Police Command is very willing more than ever before, to collaborate with public spirited individuals in maintaining law and order and emplacement of total peace in the entire State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, Mr. Clement Odah said nine persons were killed in the attack

He accussed the people of Agila of flouting the peace pact reached between the two communities.

Mr Odah also called on the National Boundary Commission to hasten up with the boundary demarcation to forestall further loss of lives.

“I received a call from the Coordinator of Ngbo West Development Centre, Barr. Stephen Igwe Ogenyi, informing me of the brutal attack from Agila people, which left many of the natives, numbering nine dead, with many houses burnt, bans of yams set on fire and people displaced.

“It is a thing of worry and shock that in spite of the efforts put so far, this magnitude of injury will be done to our people. We feel very bad about it. We condemn the killings.

“We use this opportunity to call on the federal government and specifically, call on the National Boundary Commission(NBC) to hasten up and do the needful.

“We have attended several meetings in Abuja at the instance of NBC. We have attended several other peace meetings in Enugu, Benue and Ebonyi States. All these meetings we geared toward restoring lasting peace.

“We have reached several peace pacts. But unfortunately, the peace agreement we have reached which we believed will give us peace have been breached by our neighbors from Agila. This is very unfortunate.

“So, we call on the NBC to move in quickly to put in place a permanent solution to Ebonyi/Benue boundary dispute, by way of permanent demarcation.

“We believe that when the boundary is demarcated, police station and Army unit, schools, tertiary institutions, hospitals, etc, are put in place, and there are human and vehicular activities around the boundary areas, it will bring permanent end to these hostilities” he stated.