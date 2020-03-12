March 12: Let’s Put Prayer into Practice

Listen to article

Today, let’s review Jesus’ teaching on effective prayer. Ask yourself a few questions: Do I seek an intimate relationship with the father on a daily basis? Are my prayers heartfelt expressions of communion with God or more like a shopping list or more repetition? Are my life and ministry effective, bringing about God’s will and kingdom on earth? The following are action steps for putting prayer into practice in your life. During the next few weeks, increase the time you spend with God in prayer each day in order to build a relationship of intimacy with Him.

Use Jesus’ model prayer to guide your prayers. Take each step and personalize it as a heartfelt expression of your growing relationship with God. I challenge you to set a goal to spend an hour in prayer each day. As you follow Jesus’ model prayer, you will find that the hour in His presence passes quickly.

If you’re like me, a novice in praying effectively and fervently, you should ask the Holy Ghost to teach you how to do so. Additionally, you should seek out some genuine prayer books; they are everywhere, and practice from there. I bet you, in a couple of weeks, you’ll be praying like a prayer warrior. Every practicing Christian should be a prayer warrior because praying is a command form the Lord and that’s why Jesus taught us and gave us a model prayer to follow. It’s your right to pray. God awaits your prayer all the time. Pray without ceasing. (1 Thessalonians 5:17). Note: What will your prayer time be like this week? Do you love God enough to desire to be in His presence for as long as it takes?

Let’s pray: Heavenly Father, like Jesus’ disciples, we too, need to learn to pray. Thank you for giving us this model prayer so we can learn how to pray as Jesus did and be effective in ministry as He was. Your word says that you who call us to prayer and ministry are faithful and you will do it. You have called us to a lifestyle of prayer, and we ask you to fulfill that calling in us. Give us a heart to seek an intimate relationship with you everyday and follow your thoughts and ways rather than our own thoughts and ways – or the opinions of others. We pray this in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Deuteronomy 17-19; Mark 13:1-20

We're Called to A Lifestyle of Prayer.