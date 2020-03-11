Landlord drags tenant to Rent Tribunal for bypassing meter

Listen to article

A landlady at Salam street, Omigade area, Ogo-Oluwa Osogbo, Tope Adeniji has dragged her tenant, Tunde Osinberu Eyo to the Rent Tribunal for bypassing electricity meter in the house.

The landlady said she procured a prepaid metre in the house and that Tunde bypassed the meter and was stealing electricity.

The counsel to the landlady, Ebun Bolarinwa told the Rent Tribunal that her client would not be able to tolerate Tunde to remain in the house.

Bolarinwa prayed the Rent Tribunal to eject Tunde from the house so that the landlord can take a trustworthy tenant.

Tunde did not dispute the allegation of bypassing meter.

In his verdict, the Chairman of the Rent Tribunal, Chief Nurudeen Sanusi ordered Tunde to vacate the house on or before 31st of April, 2020.