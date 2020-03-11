CISLAC faults banishment of ex Emir of Kano

Listen to article

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) today expressed concern over the manner the former Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was dethroned and banished.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa in a press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice condemned the infringement of the rights of the former Emir.

He said "While we received as great surprise the reported dethronement, we at the same time find the imposed banishment of the dethroned Emir to Loko Local Government, Nassarawa state, as nothing but clear infringement of the fundamental rights as guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 36, 40 and most especially, section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which safeguards the right of every citizen of Nigeria to “move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof.”

"We vehemently and categorically uphold our position on citizens’ right to freedom of expression and movement as guaranteed under Section 39 and 41 of the Constitution. There is no justification for the humiliation, inhumane and degrading treatment as imposed on Sanusi upon his banishment.

"Just as the pronounced banishment by the State Government contravenes Section 35 of the Constitution which safeguards every person’s right to his/her personal liberty, stating that no person should be deprived of such liberty except in circumstances set out in Subsection 35(a-f), given the procedure permitted by law, as none of such procedure is followed in the instance case.

"We are amused at the open-display of rascality and disproportionate deployment of some government mercenaries, including police force and other security institutions to amplify tussles, public harassment, extrajudicial implementation of imposition of restriction of movement and personal liberty of the dethroned monarch without any iota of respect to the rule of law and various Constitutional provisions.

"We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sincerely and constructively intervene by upholding the Constitutional provisions to ensure that the rule of law is adhered to and the dethroned Sanusi enjoys all his rights and freedom of movement, as clear demonstration for leadership, respect for civility, democratic core values and the Constitution.

He urged all government institutions, including the security institutions, to refrain and dissuade from undemocratic and inhumane actions against Sanusi

He said the actions amounts to harassment, intimidation and oppression of citizens on the basis of exercising their legal mandates.

He also called on the civil society, media and well-meaning Nigerians to rise up in discouraging unconstitutional and undemocratic actions against any citizen.