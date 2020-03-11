Police rescue four NYSC Corps members from kidnapers 

Listen to article

The men of the Nigeria Police Force today rescued four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who were kidnapped along Funtua-Gusau Road on their way to NYSC Orientation Camp, Gusau in Zamfara State.

The corps members, Oladehin Paul, Ojo Temitope, Ojewale Elizabeth and Adenigbuyan Adegboyega were kidnapped on 9th March, 2020.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that the successful rescue operation came as a result of diligent and intense intelligence gathering and sustained coordinated operations.

Mba said the corps members have been handed over to the Zamfara State NYSC Coordinator.

He added that one Mohammed Ardo, their co-traveller from Gusau who was also kidnapped along with the corps members has also been rescued and successfully reunited with his family.

The police spokesman said the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu assures Nigerians of the unrelenting determination of the Force to rid the nation of all forms of crime and criminality.

Adamu lauded the Commissioner of Police in charge of Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba, his operatives as well as good citizens of the State who supported the police operations