Delta Governor In Trouble Over His Inability To Protect, Secure Deltans

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has been taken to the public drycleaner over his failure to visit the Uwheru communities where herders allegedly accompanied by military personnel opened fire and killed many.

An Urhobo titled holder, Olorogun Onoriode Esobito-Ineh, whitewashed the state governor for not even deeming it fit to pay a visit to the brutally attacked communities.

According to Esobito-Ineh, the protection of lives and properties is a major responsibility for the Chief Security Officer of any democratic institution. Delta state is no exception.

Hear him: "Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as the Chief Security Officer is supposed to guarantee the safety and security of all residents".

Olorogun Onoriode Esobito-Ineh

He took a swipe on the insensitivity of the incumbent government to the plights of Deltans especially the security of lives and property, noting that the body language of the governor clearly shows the communication gap the government is suffering.

Said he: "However after the “Uwheru killings” in mid February , while the governor has given countless interviews he did not find it necessary to empathize with the victims and families by actually visiting Uwheru Kingdom. Leadership and empathy go hand in hand. It is no secret that there is a serious leadership vacuum in Asaba.

"I am a firm believer that every Urhobo life matters, those in Uwheru included. The governor should show empathy for victims and at least visit the communities affected by these recent killings. If it was a community in the North that lost many lives to such an attack, I know it will not take the governor close to one month to visit.

"While the Uwheru Kingdom might not be an oil producer, but we are PROUD farmers that know how to do one thing good, judge case".

He disclosed that he is making his international, national and local contacts with lawyers to drag the federal government, the Okowa-led government, and local governments, including elected officials to court for failing in the constitutional obligations to the people.

His words: "That is why I am presently working out modalities with my lawyers in Toronto, Canada, and Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria to file a class-action lawsuit against the Okowa administration, local, state, and federal elected officials saddled with the responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the Uwheru people.

"Through this lawsuit, the Uwheru Kingdom and victims' families will seek compensation for their pain and suffering brought by this ordeal.

He added that his thoughts and prayers are continuously with the families of victims that lost their lives in Uwheru, and all around the Urhobo Nation.