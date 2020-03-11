Ebonyi/Benue communal clash: 7 killed, 5 homes razed.

Listen to article

At least, seven persons from Ndiagu Orie, Umuguduakpu Ngbo community in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state were gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen believed to have come from neighbouring Agila community in Adọ local government area of Benue state.

Addressing newsmen, Ebonyi state Commissioner for police, CP Awosola Awotinde who confirmed the killing of the said seven persons said Police have sent a reinforcement of Mobile Police personnel to the troubled area to restore order.

Recall that, Ngbo Community have been enmeshed in a decade long inter communal dispute with neighbouring Agila community in Adọ local government area of Benue state.

It was gathered that properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed including yam ban burnt, animals set ablaze, homes sacked.

The Chairman of Ohaukwu Local government area, Mr. Clement Odah accused the people of Agila of flouting the peace pact reached between the two communities.

Mr Odah also called on the National Boundary Commission to hasten up with the boundary demarcation to forestall further loss of lives.

"I received a call from the Coordinator of Ngbo West Development Centre, Barr. Stephen Igwe Ogenyi, informing me of the brutal attack from Agila people, which left many of the natives, numbering nine dead, with many houses burnt, bans of yams set on fire and people displaced.

"It is a thing of worry and shock that in spite of the efforts put so far, this magnitude of injury could be done to our people. We feel very bad about it. We condemn the killings.

"We use this opportunity to call on the federal government and specifically, call on the National Boundary Commission(NBC) to hasten up and do the needful.

"We have attended several meetings in Abuja at the instance of NBC. We have attended several other peace meetings in Enugu, Benue and Ebonyi States. All these meetings were geared towards restoring lasting peace.

"We have reached several peace pacts. But unfortunately, the peace agreement we have reached which we believed will give us peace have been breached by our neighbors from Agila. This is very unfortunate.

"So, we call on the NBC to move in quickly to put in place a permanent solution to Ebonyi/Benue boundary dispute, by way of permanent demarcation.

"We believe that when the boundary is demarcated, police station and Army unit, schools, tertiary institutions, hospitals, etc, are put in place, and there are human and vehicular activities around the boundary areas, it will bring permanent end to these hostilities" he stated.

Also, a source from the community who spoke to newsmen on the ground of anonymity alleged that the attack was carried out by Agila people at about 1:00PM.

The source said the attackers had emerged from the buffer zone into the community wearing military camouflage and this made the people to think they were military men.

It also disclosed that some military personnel had been to the community recently in search of a missing Naval officer who had gone missing over a week ago in the area.

The source said when the attackers emerged from the disputed land into the community, some community members who saw them felt they were part of the team that had earlier visited the community not knowing they are Agila warlords.