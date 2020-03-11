A Band of locust

Listen to article

Our leaders do not admit in theory that they were working a system fertile for there personal aggrandizement, but they behave and continually boast about improving the work of their administration and about leading the struggle against corruption and bureaucratism, yet actually doing so by extending the power of the oligarchs. As they believed that they were building a more stable, new and flourishing country, they built it for themselves in the best and cruel means they could and yet we can't fully understand how. This implies the fraudulent structure of the Power sector, especially the distribution companies in Nigeria who squeeze out the last Kobo in the man's pocket every month.

The other day, I went to pay my electricity bills at Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Nsukka Zonal office. As I made my payment, I noticed a vague resentment from the customers, most of them complaining that they paid more than they ever had. An elderly woman complained that her bill was more than #35,000 from #15,000 last year, for just a a self contain, another complained of almost #30,000 for a room and parlour, and my was #23,000 from 12,000 it was last month. And the repulsive thing about this is that I had no freezer or fridge or any high voltage electricity appliance in my house and this people had the same story as mine. So, I felt that there have been a confederacy with the Discos(even those in the value chain) and government to ensure that citizens are been muzzled and bamboozled due to an unreasonable and uninformed hike in the necessary needs that should be easily provided by government for a good and quality life, which they themselves have wholeheartedly denied us, and since it became a public- private partnership, we were convinced of better and affordable electricity but has not been the case since then. And worst of it all, is that as i went to the office I found out that they were using generator and the University (UNN) most times do the same. That day it was a total blackout for more than 24 hours. Therefore, it is absurd that those who distribute power don't have, how would her citizens have. Because, a man cannot give what he doesn't have. Their is no prepaid meter, and to buy a single phase prepaid meter is #39,000 while a three phase is over #60,000, which is outrageous and a means of taking advantage of citizens who have witnessed hardship and poverty more than ever before and it is appalling that officials of the distribution companies usually extort money from customers to fix electrical issues that they’ve been paid to carry out. Leaving us with the notion that those in the value chain that we held with great expectations has gone grievously astray.

It is the parlous of the Enugu electricity distribution company not to understand times and season, which has been it's major flaw, that at this present era of poverty and multidimensional poverty, instead of solving Nigeria generational problem, they continually did the most annoying and offensive thing, which is-increase in electricity bills. Since the privatization of NEPA which government promised was a lasting solution to the power crisis, that would lead to efficient and sustainable system to generate electricity to an already lightless nation. But, then the problem is that government sold the sector to freeloaders and the result produced in the service are not being provided. Rather government has been bailing out the electricity companies, which means government keep giving private companies huge amount of money and in return count loss. From 2015 to 2018, the federal government had spent ₦1.12 trillion as electricity subsidy according to data from Price Waterhouse Coopers. The data also shows that the shortfall to be paid to the DISCOS has been on the rise in recent years. Analysis by PWC also shows that the combined sum of both subsidy payments estimated at ₦2.3 trillion, accounts for 17 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign reserves and 26 six per cent of the 2019 budget. This is compounded by the country's inability to transport over 21,184.62 megawatts of electricity to end users, as over N4trillion illiquidity pushed the sector to the brink of bankruptcy.

It would be exploitative of our government under any guise not to commensurate what its citizens has paid for power supply, which is low. The recent analysis of data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has shown the country will record a tariff shortfall of N545 billion in 2020. They have been a directive by the legislators to withhold the tarriff increasement. The electricity distribution companies in the country had been mandated by NERC to increase electricity tariff from April 1. This means that power tariffs in Nigeria have increased by over threefold in the last five years.

The Discos and government should not be caught in the spell of power, corruption and fraud, to deny the citizens there benefit and right, for there material benefits. It is time to review what was signed to unbundling of NEPA, since we have read and seen a litany of it's woes, it has made itself an attery and pervading body, that let's out its serpentine venom on citizens without no cause. A company in charge of five States, needs to be competent enough to implement the necessaries, if not power issue in Nigeria would never be a thing of the past.

Victor okechukwu

I am a 300 level student of the department of Mass communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka

I can be reached at [email protected] .