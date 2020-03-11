Coalition Of Civil Society Organizations For Protection Of Civic Space. Civil Society Verdict On Public Hearing On Social Media Bill

Listen to article

Fellow Citizens,

It is with great optimism that we wish to express our satisfaction with the preponderance of views and arguments against the Protection from Internet Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill (a.k.a. Social Media Bill) during the Public Hearing at the Nigerian Senate on Monday, March 9, 2020.

It has now become abundantly clear to everyone, and particularly to Senator Muhammed Sani Musa – the sponsor of the Social Media Bill – and other Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that the majority of views and arguments canvassed during the Public Hearing overwhelmingly indicates the resistance, disapproval, condemnation, and outright rejection of the Bill as it has no place in Nigeria.

From the public hearing, which was broadcast live in Nigeria and to the world, the fair conclusion of the majority of views collated is that the bill must be withdrawn and trashed by the Ninth Assembly.

While we appreciate the open and cordial efforts of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, we further urge the committee to report to the Senate, the overwhelming condemnation of the Social Media Bill by Nigerians during the Public Hearing.

We also believe that it is equally important to emphasize to the Nigerian Senate that their subsequent deliberations on the Social Media Bill will be keenly followed and monitored by the people to ensure that we resist any attempt to undermine the established principle of rule of law and protection of fundamental human rights.

With the latest development, it is also our view that the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters now has a golden chance to equally prevail on the Ninth Assembly to drop other anti-people bills like the ‘Hate Speech Bill’ and the ‘NGO Bill’, that intend to further shrink Nigeria’s civic space and undermine her democracy.

We urge the Ninth Assembly to carve its name in gold in the annals of history and be recorded as

a House

Signed:

that stood firmly with the people during a very trying time for Nigeria’s democracy.

Center For Liberty

Girl Child Africa

Global Rights

Enough is Enough Nigeria

Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre Oxfam Nigeria

Transition Monitoring Group (TMG)

