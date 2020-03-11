TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Coalition Of Civil Society Organizations For Protection Of Civic Space. Civil Society Verdict On Public Hearing On Social Media Bill

By Adebayo Raphael
Fellow Citizens,
It is with great optimism that we wish to express our satisfaction with the preponderance of views and arguments against the Protection from Internet Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill (a.k.a. Social Media Bill) during the Public Hearing at the Nigerian Senate on Monday, March 9, 2020.

It has now become abundantly clear to everyone, and particularly to Senator Muhammed Sani Musa – the sponsor of the Social Media Bill – and other Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that the majority of views and arguments canvassed during the Public Hearing overwhelmingly indicates the resistance, disapproval, condemnation, and outright rejection of the Bill as it has no place in Nigeria.

From the public hearing, which was broadcast live in Nigeria and to the world, the fair conclusion of the majority of views collated is that the bill must be withdrawn and trashed by the Ninth Assembly.

While we appreciate the open and cordial efforts of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, we further urge the committee to report to the Senate, the overwhelming condemnation of the Social Media Bill by Nigerians during the Public Hearing.

We also believe that it is equally important to emphasize to the Nigerian Senate that their subsequent deliberations on the Social Media Bill will be keenly followed and monitored by the people to ensure that we resist any attempt to undermine the established principle of rule of law and protection of fundamental human rights.

With the latest development, it is also our view that the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters now has a golden chance to equally prevail on the Ninth Assembly to drop other anti-people bills like the ‘Hate Speech Bill’ and the ‘NGO Bill’, that intend to further shrink Nigeria’s civic space and undermine her democracy.

We urge the Ninth Assembly to carve its name in gold in the annals of history and be recorded as

Signed:
that stood firmly with the people during a very trying time for Nigeria’s democracy.

Center For Liberty
Girl Child Africa
Global Rights
Enough is Enough Nigeria
Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre Oxfam Nigeria

Transition Monitoring Group (TMG)
  1. Centre for Information Technology and Development

  2. Sterling Center for Law and Development

  3. Network of Disabled Women

  4. Disabled People in Leadership Initiative

  5. Rule of Law Development Foundation

  6. Dorothy Njemanze Foundation

  7. TechHer NG

  8. Zero Corruption Coalition (ZCC)

  9. Raising New Voices Initiative

  10. Concerned Nigerians

  11. The Election Network

  12. Center for Impact Advocacy

  13. Amnesty International Nigeria

  14. Free Nigeria Coalition

  15. Raising New Voices Initiative

  16. Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution

  17. Education As A Vaccine

  18. Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative

  19. House of Justice

  20. Gatefield TV

  21. The Art and Civic Table

  22. Silverchip Fox Consulting

  23. Butterfly Effect Empowerment Initiative

  24. Youth Concerns Development Foundation

  25. Dinidari Foundation

  26. Partners West Africa Nigeria

  27. Haly Hope Foundation

  28. Youths in Motion

  29. Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion

  30. CedaarSeed Foundation

  31. Women on Wheels

  32. E-Ability Platform

  33. State of the Union

  34. African Centre for Media and Information Literacy

  35. National Procurement Watch Platform

  36. Say No Campaign – Nigeria

  37. Community Action for Popular Participation

  38. Borno Coalition for Democracy and Progress

  39. Tax Justice Nigeria

  40. Women in Nigeria

  41. Environmental Rights Action/Friend of the Erath, Nigeria

  42. Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF)

  43. Alliances for Africa (AfA)

  44. Women Advocate Research and Documentation Center (WARDC)

  45. Women for Peace and Gender Equality Initiative

  46. Women Rights and Health Project (WRAHP)

  47. Association of Aliwe Daughters International

  48. Gender Advocacy for Justice Initiative (GAJI)

  49. Equality Through Education Foundation

  50. Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre

    108. Equity Advocates/The Woman Today
    109. Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER)
    110. Flash Dynamic Concepts
    111. Coalition African Political Gladiators (CAPG) 112. Public Enlightenment Projects

    113. CLEEN Foundation
    114. Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF)

    115. Africanwomannig
    116. Centa for Organisational Development
    117. Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI)

    118. Media and Teens Network
    119. Change Managers International Network
    120. 100 Women Lobby Group
    121. Community Life Project (CLP)
    122. Women Information Network (WINET)
    123. Tap Initiative
    124. Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC)

    125. Development in Practice, Gender and Entrepreneurial Initiative (DIPGEI)

    126. Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP)
    127. Onomese Foundation
    128. Arise Nigerian Woman Foundation
    129. Women Empowerment and Reproductive Health Centre (WERHC)

    130. Christian Women Against Corruption (CWAC)
    131. Women Environmental Programme
    132. International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH)

    133. Women for Women International Nigeria
    134. Christian Women for Excellence and Empowerment in Nigerian Society (CWEENS) 135. The Cece Yara Foundation

    1. Girl Child Advocate

    2. Equality Through Education Foundation

    3. Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre

    4. Echoes of Women in Africa Initiatives

    5. Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN)

    6. Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP)

    7. Citizens Center for Integrated Development and Social Rights (CCIDESOR)

    8. Halliru Memorial Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative

    9. Daria Media Foundation

    10. Sesor Empowerment Foundation

    11. Mojúbàolú Olúfúnké Okome, Professor of Political Science, African & Women's Studies,

      Brooklyn College, City University of NY, USA.

    12. Responsible Citizenship and Human Development Initiative

    13. NoMore234NG

    14. Women Foundation of Nigeria (WFN)

    15. Media Concern Initiative (MediaCon)

    16. First Future Leadership

    17. Ovie Brume Foundation

    18. Women for Peace and Gender Equality Initiative (WOPEGEE)

    19. Ayodeji Fadugba, Director Kili Ceramics - Girl Child advocate

    20. International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH)

    21. ACTS Generation

    22. Country Associates Network (CANET)

    23. Emerge Women Development Initiative (EWDI)

    24. Working Moms Africa (WMA)

    25. Women’s Right to Education Programme

    26. Gender and Environmental Risk Reduction Initiative (GERI)

    27. ActionAid Nigeria

    28. Jireh Doo Foundation Nigeria (JDF)

    29. African Women Empowerment and Child Care Initiative

    30. Amazing Grace Inspirations

    31. Centre for Nonviolence and Gender Advocacy in Nigeria (CENGAIN)

    32. Medical Women's Association of Nigeria

    33. Justice and Empowerment Initiatives – Nigeria (JEI)

    34. Widows Development Organization

    35. #BringBackOurGirls

    36. Civil Resource Development and Documentation Center

    37. Centre for the Eradication of Violence Against Women

    38. Child Rights Protection Initiative

    39. YIAGA Africa

    40. Connected Development (CODE)

    41. Youth Hub Africa

    42. BraveHeart Initiative for Youth & Women

    43. Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation (GLOHWOC)

    44. Women Africa

    45. Koyenum Immalah Foundation

    46. Center for Transparency Advocacy

    47. Avocats San Frontiers France

    48. Women in Humanitarian Response in Nigeria Initiative

    49. IANSA Women Network Nigeria


