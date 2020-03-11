Inside The 2- Bedroom Bungalow Home Of Former Emir Sanusi In Awe, Nasarawa State (Photos)

Listen to article

A two bedroom bungalow in a remote Awe Town in Nasarawa State is the new home of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II . A peep into the interior of the 2 bedroom house can be best described as suitable and satisfying to implementers of the project.

Sanusi arrived at his new home on Tuesday morning, following his deposition by Kano State Government on Monday.

The monarch was earlier banished to Loko village in the same Nasarawa State but the condition of the village and house, lacking in basic amenities, necessitated his transfer to Awe town by the state government.

The modest two-bedroom bungalow belonging to Awe Local Government Chairman is the home where the former Royal father will spend his life indefinitely.