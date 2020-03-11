NIPC Embarks on Sensitization Visit to South-South Region

Listen to article

As part of efforts to strengthen engagements with government, stakeholders and investors in the Southern part of the country, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission’s (NIPC’s) South South team paid a working visit to Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

The team which comprised of Messrs. Nnamdi Offor and Uche Nnamani while in Akwa Ibom met with the Hon. Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Barr. Ukpong Udo Akpabio who expressed his satisfaction about the visit affirming of the state government’s willingness to participate in the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS).

In Cross River State they also met with the Director-General, Cross River State Investment Promotion Agency (CRSIPA) who briefed them of the industrialization achievements of the Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Ben Ayade, which includes the three (3) key factories to be commissioned by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari very soon. The projects are an Instant noodles factory, a Chicken slaughter factory and a Poultry feed mill factory.

In a related development, the team met with the Commissioner for Environment, Cross River State, to discuss the investment opportunities in the environmental, waste and sanitation space in the state. To round up the visit, the NIPC team met with Chord Power, Engineering Services Ltd and A.P. Moller Capital, a Consortium interested in a Power Project for a 367-hectare real estate development project.

NIPC was established to encourage, promote and coordinate investments in the Nigerian economy. It has one head office and five zonal offices covering the six geopolitical zones of the country. You can find more information about NIPC’s offices across the country here -https://nipc.gov.ng/contact/ and find information about NIPC’s functions here – https://nipc.gov.ng/about-nipc/