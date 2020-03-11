Tunde Badmus lauds United States for training Nigerians farmers on agribusiness

Listen to article

The Chairman of TUNS Farms Nigeria Limited, Asiwaju Tunde Badmus has lauded United States for training Nigerians farmers on global best practices in agribusiness.

Receiving the Consul General of the United States in Nigeria, Ms. Claire Pierangelo at his farm in Osogbo, Osun State, Badmus expressed gratitude to the US Mission for its supports for farmers in Nigeria.

He said “We are grateful to the US government for the trainings for our farmers here. The training has helped us to improve in agribusiness”, he said.

The General Manager of TUNS Farms Nigeria Limited, Taofeek Badmus conducting the Consul General in Lagos, Ms. Claire Pierangelo around TUNS Farms in Osogbo

The inspection by the envoy becomes necessary given the fact that TUNS Farms Nigeria Limited is a major supplier of chicken to major eateries, including Shoprite, KFC and others.

The Osogbo-born agribusiness entrepreneur whose farm remains the leading privately owned investment in the state and Nigeria assured the Consul General that the company has attained international standard and remains commuted to sustain it.

Pierangelo who was accompanied by top officials of the US mission in Nigeria in her remarks after the inspection tour said the products of TUNS Farms Nigeria Limited are good and safe for international consumption.

The Consul General expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the farm as well as the products’ quality which, she noted, compared with those of international farms globally.

She said: “We came here to inspect this farm to see the level of compliance with the international standard. We are happy with the facility here and we are satisfied with the products".

Pierangelo used the avenue to call on the federal government to give more support to farmers in the country to ensure food security.

Ms. Claire Pierangelo , Consul General of the US Consulate in Lagos and Chief Tunde Badmus, Chairman of TUNS Farms at the farm in Osogbo.

She explained that the nation’s economy would experience rapid growth when the private investors are well motivated and encouraged by government by providing enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

She charged the Federal Government to motivate farmers and agribusiness investors, with a view to improving their performance and contributions to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The envoy said: “We urged the Nigerian government to give more support to the farmers in this country as the US government is doing. This is the only way to ensure food security and boost the nation’s economy.

Top government officials from the state ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and other line ministries and agencies were at the inspection.