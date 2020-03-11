Beyond Sanusi`s Sack

Listen to article

Democracy and monarchy is unusual couple and it is always a toxic mixture and if not well handled can explode with grave consequences for any given society. While democracy springs from the people as expressed periodically in elections, monarchy abhors popular choice and is more rooted in dictatorship brought about by a conquering people or family in the past and the resultant label of royal blood. In fact, there is nothing royal about the blue blood but the bloods of innocent people on the hands of the traditional ruling family. Despite the advancement made by man in science and technology, the royal father or traditional form of governance is still tolerated in some countries and hence the term `constitutional monarchy`.

Within the week, democracy clashed with monarchy in the ancient city of Kano and found expression in the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano, a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and a cerebral scholar of economics at that. Watchers of political events in Kano have already predicted that the days of Sanusi were numbered following the frosty relationship between the deposed Emir and the Governor of the State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje. If fact there was no love lost between the two men as it was alleged in some quarters that Sanusi showed unusual interest for the PDP and the governor of the APC extraction was only waiting for the moment to strike.

Whether the allegation of partisan relationship for the PDP by the deposed monarch was proved or not, it is a lesson for other royal fathers in the country. Traditional rulers or royal fathers should be above the fray of partisan politics and should be fathers to all. Whether supporting the present administration or in the future, any relationship with politicians is like a walk with a lion, you may end up in the stomach of the wild cat.

The government of Kano State is justifying the dethronement of Sanusi based on variety of reasons. According to the governor of the state, Sanusi was dethroned for breaching the Kano State Emirate Law of 2019 and showing total disrespect for the office of the governor. I may not break my head over the reasons given by the governor for sacking Sanusi, after all, they all belong to the Fulani stock who conquered the owners of Kano, the Hausas many years ago. It is a feud between the ruling elites whether they belong to the political class or the traditional stool.

But what do not sit well with this writer are the banishment of Sanusi to Nasarawa State and the militarization of Kano. The 1999 constitution, the fundamental law that guides the current democratic dispensation, guarantees the rights of the citizen to stay in any part of the country of his choice. Agreed that you have stripped Sanusi of his traditional stool, it goes against the grains of legal reasoning to banish him to Nasarawa state. Let nobody draw parallel with the late General Sani Abacha who dethroned the Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki and banished him from his kingdom. Here we are talking about democracy and our elected leaders should not behave like tin gods or dictators. Power is very transient and in less than four years, Ganduje may leave the Government House, Kano. Let my readers not get me wrong. I do not support unelected traditional rulers holding court and lording it over the people and treating them like subjects. Let the facts be stated again and again, that no Nigerian in any part of the country should be called a subject; such Nigerians remain citizens of this great country with inalienable rights that should not be abridged. That is why the family and friends of Sanusi should approach the court and fight this obnoxious banishment.

If the truth must be told, Sanusi as a scholar that he is, a man who speaks truth to the gods and those in position of authority. Even as CBN governor, he marched on the political nerves of President Goodluck Jonathan and he was given the boot. For five years as Emir of Kano, he was a thorn in the flesh of the ruling class in the north as he used every opportunity to lambast them. One of his famous lines was the `Almajiri` system that institutionalized begging and uncontrolled birth by the people. He also advocated reforms in the north especially in education and that the elites to fight poverty in the North through educating the children of the poor. It was a theme worked on by the Nigerian sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, that if the elites failed to train the children of the poor, such children will never allow the children of the rich to enjoy their wealth.

So those who feel that the dethronement of Sanusi will end the horde of poor people in the north, the high rate of illiteracy, the spate of kidnapping, the Boko Haram insurgency and the rampaging Fulani herdsmen should continue to swim in the ocean of delusion. The fact of the matter is that truth can only be suppressed for a moment, in the fullness of time shall emerge in its triumphant majesty. So shall be the dethronement of Sanusi. I rest my case.

Julius Oweh is a journalist and writes from Asaba, Delta State.