March 11: The Secrete for Us to Learn

Jesus’ disciples observed His lifestyle of prayer and asked Him to teach them to pray. Is there any evidence, they learned His secret? In Acts 1:14, we learn that after Jesus was resurrected and had ascended to heaven, the disciples and other followers of Jesus, all continued with one accord in prayer and supplication. They were waiting for the power from heaven (Luke 24:49) that Jesus had promised them – and they were watching and praying just as He had taught them.

On the day of Pentecost, God filled the disciples with His Holy Spirit. At the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, 3000 people were converted and everyone was filled with awe, and many wonders and miraculous signs were done by the apostles (Acts 2:42). The prayer of the disciples resulted in their receiving the baptism of the Holy Spirit and working signs and wonders to the glory of God, just as Jesus had done. The disciples maintained a life style of prayer that Jesus had demonstrated to them. In Acts 6:3-4, they declared, “We.... will give our attention to prayer and the ministry of the word.”

The entire book of Acts describes how the disciples continued the ministry of Jesus through prayer and the power of the Holy Spirit. They had learned the secret to Jesus’ effectiveness in ministry. Note: Now that you have learned the same secret, what will you do with it? Is there evidence of prayer in your life? It’s our responsibility to revive the church and bring the Holy Ghost back to the church. Let’s decide today, to become prayer warriors as well as hearers and doers of the Word, in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Father God, thank you that I can live in the book of Acts today, pray effective prayer as your disciples did. Help me to walk in this truth, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Deuteronomy 14-16: Mark 12:28-44

Fervent Prayer is the Secret to Success in Life.