The Travails Of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi Ii

Listen to article

It was predictable that the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was hellbent on dethroning the controversial emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi the II. Keen observers of the raging feud between the duo of Ganduje and Sanusi had expected a sad ending for the latter. This perhaps explains the reason it did not surprise Nigerians when the emir was dethroned on Monday, March 9, 2020, and sent into exile, to Loko and then to Awei, in Nasarawa State, BBC Hausa reported.

According to the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, the former emir of Kano was removed in line with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, which summoned the Emir “to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate to the tune of N2 billion.” Other allegations which led to the removal of the emir, according to the state government "was his consistent refusal to abide by instructions given to him by the state government."

There was a political undertone in Sanusi Ganduje no love lost relationship. Almost all the allegations by Kano state government on the Former emir were a mere smokescreen. The former emir’s criticism of Kano state government’s $1.2 billion Chinese loan to build a metro line in Kano city was the genesis of the conflict. Ganduje considered Sanusi’s effrontery to berate his plan for the loan in a public northern gathering in Kaduna as a slap in the face. It was that inauspicious condemnation by Sanusi that drew the battle lines which consumed him.

Sanusi added fuel to the fire on the crisis when he accused Ganduje of spending a one month jamboree in China, while the Governor had in fact spent only 2 days. The governor felt that Sanusi was all out to ridicule and bring him down. When it became glaring that Ganduje did not take this groundless accusation lightly, and that his reaction would cost Sanusi his throne, Malam Nasiru El Rufai, the Kaduna state governor assembled some notable Nigerians to broker peace between the 2 men. At the meeting, Ganduje accused Sanusi of not reciprocating the respect he showed him. As the Governor, he made it a duty and a sign of respect to see off the emir to his car anytime he visited the government house. On several occasions when they had issues to discuss, the Governor told the committee, he would, as a mark of respect to the traditional father, drive to the palace to meet with the emir. He blamed the emir for taking his humility for granted. Out of anger, Ganduje told Sanusi to his face that he (Sanusi) was not the most intelligent man in the state. The governor boasted about his family academic achievement. Himself, the wife and two daughters have a PhD each, and the least academic certificates other members in the family have is a masters degree.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was the 2019 Kano guber race. It was reported that the then emir had fought against Ganduje’s second term bid and supported the PDP flag bearer, engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf. It was this election in which Ganduje won a narrow victory that pitted the Governor against the dethroned emir. All entreaties by elders of Kano state, northern elders forum and the Abdussalam Abubakar Federal government reconciliation committee could

not assuage the ego of the governor. This is one reason why people accuse governor Ganduje of been petty and unnecessarily vindictive.

It is painful to be speaking about emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and his majestic grandeur as a historic portraits of a bygone era. People may have differing opinions on the matter. But whatever anyone would say against Ganduje, it is fair to commend him for tolerating the recalcitrant behaviour of the former emir. No governor would tolerate such a rebellious and incautious emir under his watch. Sanusi did not choose his battle wisely. He knew quite well that the role of the emir is at the discretion of the governor. He should have been circumspective in his relationship with the governor. Those emirs who slugged it out with governments in their states did not win the war. His own grand father, Muhammadu Sanusi I, the man who nurtured him and from whom he learnt a lot had suffered the bitter consequences of dethronement and life in exile. This should have served as a lesson to him.

In a solemn and emotionally laden valedictory video message to the people of Kano state, the former emir had in his usual oratory prowess touched the minds of the people. In a calming and soft voice, Sanusi accepted what happened to him as a decree of God. He called on his family members, followers and lovers to pray and support whoever the government appointed as the new emir. The emir calmed the people and dissuaded them from resorting to violence against a matter which has been settled by God. He confronts what befalls him with patience, joy and enthusiasm.

In the travails of former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi the II-a development economist of repute, postmodern Islamic intellectual, political and cultural commentator-i learn a valuable lesson: the stronger the faith in Allah, the harder the test and the greater the rewards. May Allah, He who gives sovereignty to any of His chosen servants ease the trials and tribulations of the deposed emir of Kano.

Saleh Bature is Abuja based journalist, social commentator and advocate of dialogue. You can reach him via email at [email protected]