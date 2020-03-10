Gov. El-Rufai Offers Dethroned Emir Sanusi A Place In Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA

Listen to article

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been appointed into the board of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA, by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The new appointment was announced in a statement El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muyiwa Adekeye on Tuesday.

This appointment comes less than 24 hours after Sanusi was dethroned by the Kano State Government, headed by El-Rufai’s APC colleague Abdullahi Ganduje, for disobeying lawful authorities.

However, the statement said the governor approved Sanusi’s appointment while reconstituting the board of KADIPA.

According to the statement, Sanusi was named the Vice Chairman of the board.

The statement reads: “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II into the board of KADIPA. The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.

“Governor El-Rufai said that Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles. Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development.

“The Governor also said that he is confident that the new board, which includes the most senior officers of the state will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State. He disclosed that the external members have been carefully chosen to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.

“The new board of KADIPA has the following members:

1. Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe Chairman

2. His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II Vice-Chairman

3. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Secretary to the State Government

4. Bariatu Y. Mohammed, Head of Service

5. Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser-Counsellor

6. Aisha Dikko, Attorney-General of Kaduna State

7. Idris Nyam, Commissioner, Business, Innovation & Technology

8. Fausat Ibikunle, Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development

9. Thomas Gyang, Commissioner, Planning & Budget Commission

10. Farida Dankaka, KACCIMA

11. Amal Hassan, Private Sector

12. Hafiz Bayero, MD, Kaduna Markets Development Company

13. Altine Jibrin, Director-General, KADGIS

14. Umma Aboki, Executive Secretary, KADIPA

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his gratitude to members of the reconstituted board of KADIPA for agreeing to serve.”