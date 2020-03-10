Again, Gov. Douye Diri Wins At Bayelsa High Court

Listen to article

A Federal High Court on Tuesday affirmed Douye Diri as validly elected Governorship Candidate in the 3rd September 2019 Elective Congress of the People’s Democratic Party in Bayelsa state. Timi Alaibe had approach the Court to nullify the Primary election that produced Gov. Diri.

According TVC news, Justice Tijani Ringim in a judgment which lasted for about two hours, dismissed the case because the Plaintiff failed to prove his case.

Alaibe approached the Federal High Court in Yenagoa Judicial Division, Bayelsa State, with an application for cancellation of the result of the primary election based on cited procedural flaws.

The suit filed pursuant to Order 3(9) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, sought answers to questions bordering on alleged non-adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

