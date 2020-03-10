Teenagers Adopt Family Planning In Delta

Listen to article

The Chief Nursing Officer and Family Planning Provider in Delta State, Mrs Gloria Anene has applauded the response of married women, single mothers and young girls for adopting family planning in the state.

Mrs Anne who disclosed this on Friday at Umuagwu Primary Healthcare Centre, Asaba when The Challenged Initiative, (TCI) in collaboration with Development Communications Network, paid an advocate visit on family planning to the centre, noted that increasing number of women was coming for the services.

She said, "At Umuagwu centre, we registered between 100 and 80 women that come for the service on monthly basis. Only January, we have 86 women in our records and among them were 14 and 15 year old girls.

"It is a good thing for these young girls to come for the service instead of them to get pregnant and went for abortion or give birth to unwanted babies. So, we give them injectable or implant depending on the individual because you can't prevent them not having sex, they are already into it and the only way is to go for family planning.

"The service is free here in Delta. In Oshimili South, we have 13 health centres, any centre that collect money is sabotaging the effort of the government"

The health expert said the centres had adequate facilities and planning methods commodities to render the desire service.

The TCI resource person, Dr Bernard Emonena urged the country to accord priority to family planning, as key to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, of no poverty, zero hunger, improved health, quality education, gender equality and lots more.

Dr Emonena who is the Service Delivery Technical Support Lead, TCI, posited that family as a component of the society can impact positively or negatively on the development of the country, advising parents to embrace family planning/child spacing for the overall wellbeing of children, mother and father.

On her part, the program officer, Development Communications Network, Fausiat Balogun stressed the need for media platforms to be used in promoting family planning in view of the increasing patronage and usage.

She said the media as a veritable source of information has a lot to do in correcting the myths and misconceptions that family planning causes cancer and infertility.

Balogun who commended Delta State Government for supporting family planning, advocated increased funding for bringing a better society.