Former Delta House Of Assembly Candidate Task Government, Stakeholders On Functionality Of Health Centre

Sixteen years after the health centre built by the Delta state government at Ejeme-Unor, Aniocha south local government area of the state is still under lock and key.

It was learnt that the healthcare centre was allegedly built by Isaac Awunzia, who is presently the local government chairman of the council.

Lending his voice to the abandoned health care facility with residential apartment for doctors and nurses and state of the art facilities, the former candidate for the State House of Assembly under the platform of Labour Party (LP), in the 2019 election, Hon. Gospel Ifechikwu Amaliamifeobu, demanded to know what was still holding the hospital from functioning.

He expressed worries over the suffering of the people to access healthcare services especially pregnant women who needed the facility most.

More worrisome is the about 40-50 minutes drive it takes to access the closest healthcare centre at Ishiagwu Community in same axis.

He called on the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the member representing the council in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Austin Chikezie, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye and the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Health, Dr. Michael Nwoko, among other stakeholders to tell the general public especially Aniocha south on the true state of the health facility.

"The Health Centre at Ejeme Unor in Aniocha South local government area built by the Delta State Government over six (6) years ago has remained under lock and key, meaning that it has not been put to use. You know the implication of that.

"We appeal to the Delta State Government and other stakeholders concerned to as a matter of urgent public health importance to do the needful", he added.