Former Emir Sanusi Speaks After Dethronement Says He Accepts His Faith AS The Will Of God (Video)

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, says he has accepted what happened to him in good faith and calls on the people of Kano and his associates to live in peace and support the new Emir. In A 4.39 minute video posted on instagram, the former Emir in his usual 'confidence posture' spoke in Hausa language, urging his people to remain calm and never to resort to violence.

Sanusi further stated that it was God's will that he ascended the throne and God's will that he is no more. He prayed for the progress of the state. There is no indication in the video through his body language of bitterness and frustration.