President Kenyatta, new Chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), outlines his priorities in the fight against malaria in Africa

Nairobi, 10 March 2020 - His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, recently appointed Chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), has announced his four priorities for his two-year term with the aim to eliminate malaria from the continent by 2030.

The game-changing agenda addresses major challenges in the battle against malaria. These challenges include the insufficient engagement of women, children and youth, a lack of funding from the domestic, public and private sectors, as well as the threat of donor funding stagnating.

At a press conference, His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta declared: “Although significant progress has been made in the battle against malaria over the past ten years, in order to realize the Africa We Want as outlined in Agenda 2063, we must avoid complacency and secure additional resources to defeat malaria and save lives." We have therefore defined four ambitious areas of action that set the agenda for my term as ALMA Chair: