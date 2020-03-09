Former Emir Sanusi Will Be Under House Arrest And Barred From Receiving Visitors While In Exile

Listen to article

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has confirmed that Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has gone into exile after he was dethroned on Monday.

Yakasai also listed some of the conditions attached to the deposed monarch’s exile. According to him, Sanusi will be under house arrest and won’t be allowed to entertain visitors.

Yakasai also claimed that Sanusi will not be keen on the next election and is only after his freedom. “Clearly, some people are ignorant of how dethronement works.

“When an Emir is dethroned, he is sent to exile in a remote location and will basically be under house arrest and won’t have access to visitors.

“A person under this circumstances will be after his freedom and not the next election,” he tweeted.

Following Sanusi’s dethronement, the Kano state government immediately named one of the sons of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Fulani Emir of the state.