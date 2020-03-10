March 10: The Kingdom, Power and Glory, Forever

Listen to article

Some Biblical manuscripts include this benediction at the end of Jesus’ teaching on prayer in Matthew’s gospel: “For yours is the kingdom, and the power and the glory forever. Amen” (Matthew 6:13 NKJV). This is a perfect ending to Jesus’ model prayer. After we have prayed, we worship the father again. In doing so we’re saying to God, “I know you are going to answer this prayer; therefore, I’m going to thank you ahead of time. I’m going to give you all the glory for the outcome. When the answer to my prayer is manifested, I’m going to tell everybody that it is because of you.”

All power and glory belong to God forever – for who He is and what He does because of His relationship with us. Let us spend time giving Him glory today, “Give thanks to the Lord, call on his name; make known among the nations what he has done. Sing to him, sing praise to him; tell of all his wonderful acts. Glory in his holy name, let the hearts of those who seek the lord rejoice. Look to the lord and his strength; seek his face always. Remember the wonders he has done, his miracles, and the judgements he pronounced…. Sing to the lord, all the earth; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples. For great is the lord and most worthy of praise” (1 Chronicles 16:8-12, 23-25). Note: Always thank God and give Him the glory in advance for answered prayer because we know that He answers all our prayers. If it were not so, then we’d not be praying.

Prayer: Father God, the kingdom, the power, and the glory belong to you, your Son, Jesus and the Holy Spirit, Oh You, three- in- one God. Thank you for receiving my praises. I will always give You thanks and praise for You’re a great God, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Deuteronomy 11 -13; Mark 12: 1-27

God Alone is Worthy of Our Praise.