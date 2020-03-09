Ebonyi Women Initiative for Acceleration (EBOWOIFA) secures centre for gender based violence (GBV) rehabilitation.

Listen to article

A Non-Governmental Organization in Ebonyi state, Ebonyi Women Initiative for Acceleration (EBOWOIFA), said it has created safe space centres for the rehabilitation of victims of gender based violence in the state.

Executive Director of the Initiative, Dr. Ngozi Obichukwu stated this in Abakaliki during a one day stakeholders meeting organized by European Union and United Nations Spotlight initiative.

Dr Obichukwu explained that the space safe centres were selected from some schools for the victims in the state where they can be trained in various skills and rehabilitated to live a new life.

She described gender based violence as an age long issue and culture in the state as according to her, some women are beaten up by their husbands on daily basis and the victims find it very difficult to report or share their experiences with people.

“it is worthy of note that children who witness or are victims of emotional, physical or sexual abuse are at higher risk of health problems as adults, these include mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, hate and other vices. Others may include cultism activities, sexual abuse, poor self-esteem and other problems.

“If you are a girl that has been violated or you are a boy that has been marginalized or violated as well, the guidance and counsellors in the safe space will be able to teach you or talk to you in the way that will change your mind and see life in another view.

“The guidance and counsellors that is situated in that particular safe space will be able to get from you what you want to learn and that is why the spotlight initiative will equally help to create what we call trade skill where you can learn other trades, where you can learn other ways of living your life.

“Those girls that accidentally got pregnant and dropped out of school, the safe space will help to correct the situation and the UN and the European Union will equally work together for the rehabilitation of such people in what we call the dropping centres”, Obichukwu said.

Project report officer of the spotlight initiative, Benedict Essiong said six schools in the selected two local government areas of the state; Abakaliki local government and Ezza south local government were selected for the safe space centres.