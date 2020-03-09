IGR: Ebonyi Assembly urges Gov. Umahi to relocate Ezzamgbo animal market.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state House of Assembly EBHA has called on Governor David Umahi to relocate Ezzangbo Animal market to a place where there will be enough space for them to do their business.

The call was contained in a motion moved by Hon.Chukwuma Igwe, member representing Onicha west constituency in the state Assembly.

Moving the motion, Hon. Igwe expressed fear that the state may lose in internally Generated Revenue, IGR if the traders were allowed to relocate to Enugu State as they were planning owing to inadequate space.

He said," the source of revenue I am referring to is the animal market located at Ezzangbo, in Ohaukwu local government area along Enugu/Abakaliki express way. We are aware that this market is partly owned by individuals and government, and it is more like private owned company.

"It is a veritable source of revenue to the state, Local government area and the community where it is situated.

"This people moved from Ehamufu to Ezillo from there to Ezzangbo and have been there for more than twenty years or there about. Recently the adhoc committee on IGR recovery Ebonyi state was inaugurated based on the complain of the people that they want to move to another place, either Ehamufu where they came from or Idodo along Enugu express road.

"Their reasons is that the market has grown beyond what it used to be and that the truck that brings their goods from the North finds it difficult to see where to park and off load the animals. And that there is no space as they now mix with the residents as such that the animals share drinking water with them. The place is so tight that if nothing is done they will relocate to another place. "

The motion was seconded by Mr Chinedu Onah, member representing Ohaukwu west constituency.

In another development, Ebonyi state House of Assembly has suspended the member representing Ohaozara west Constituency, Hon. Onu Nwaoye for causing disaffection between legislative members and the executive arm of government.

Motion for his suspension was moved by Hon. Victor Chukwu, leader of the House and member representing Ezza North west constituency and was seconded by Hon. Lukers, member representing Ishielu south constituency.