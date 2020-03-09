Unpopular Anti-Social Media Bill Rejected At The Public Hearing

Listen to article

Stakeholders who attended the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters public hearing on the Anti-social Media Bill on Monday rejected the bill, claiming it should be trashed.

The stakeholders were drawn from Civil Society Organisations(CSO) Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Student groups, the Media, Amnesty International, Nigeria Communication Communication (NCC) among others.

They insisted that the bill was a proliferation of existing laws which would breach the rights of citizens, while asking the Senate to throw it away so as not to cause confusion.

“Protection from Internet Falsehood Manipulations and other Related Matters Bill 2019” otherwise known as Anti-social Media Bill was sponsored by Sen.Mohammed Musa (APC Niger).

The bill had passed through second reading at the Senate on November 20, 2019.