Sanusi: ‘Kano And Arewa Has Lost A Golden King’ - El-rufai

Bello El-rufai, the son to the governor of Kaduna state has joined Nigerians in condemning the dethronement of Emir of Kano, by Umar Ganduje.

Ganduje and Emir Sanusi had been involved in a face-off after the governor created more Emirate councils in the state.

Reacting, Bello said the northern region of Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the news of Sanusi’s removal.

Describing the news as a dark day for Northerners, Bello added that the north has lost a ‘golden king’

He, however, commended Ganduje for his giant strides in infrastructure in the state.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “The North has had many dark days. In fact, it continues to have very dark days thanks to every metric on the human development index.

“This very sad news from Kano is as dark as it gets. Every reform minded Northerner that is devoid of partisanship is in mourning today.

“I’m still in shock. One must commend the Governor of Kano for his strides in infrastructure. The world class Cancer Centre being built and his recent moves in education. In particular, banning street begging. Security remains intact too but Kano and Arewa has lost a golden King.”