ISOPADEC: Almost N1Bn saved for the people of Oil ProducingCommunities - Gov. Uzodinma

Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma on Sunday said over 800m has been saved for the people of the Oil Producing Community in the first two months of his administration.

The Governor while speaking at Mmahu Egbema said ISOPADEC (Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission) money shall no longer be released to anyone who kills the highest number of persons in the region neither will it be released to few privelleged elites but shall only be released to the people of the oil kingdon after they have unanimously met and agreed on any developmental project of their choice to embark upon.

Governor Uzodinma who frowned at the way and manner ISOPADEC funds were being used by Previous Governments charged the people to work hard to ensure their oil does not divert from being a blessing to becoming a curse.

Gov Uzodinma said the 86m Electricity bill being presented monthly by EEDC to ISOPADEC is uncalled for and added that his Govt. has already terminated the 10m Electricity bill being released from ISOPADEC Account on a monthly basis to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC until the Committee set up to verify and ascertain the actual Electricity bill of the people of the Oil Producing Communities conclude it's assignment.