Gov. Zulum Approves Local Government Elections In Borno State

Following the approval of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission, BOSIEC, has announced Saturday, June 13, 2020 for election of chairmen and ward councillors across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Special Adviser on public relations and strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said in a statement released on Monday that Professor Zulum is committed to continually release all necessary funds to the BOSIEC which will independently organize a hitch free and credible election.

Elections are expected to be held in all 27 local government areas and 312 wards in the state among all registered political parties.

Gusau said, in response to the commitment demonstrated by Governor Zulum, the BOSIEC has today, Monday, published on newspapers, an approved timetable for the local government election, which was signed by the commission’s chairman, Alhaji Abdu Usman.

He said according to the published timetable, the commission will this week Thursday meet registered political parties and stakeholders to fine tune the process, with the parties scheduled to hold primaries between 16 to 18 April and campaigns commencing on May 15 through June 11.

The Special Adviser noted that Governor Zulum is committed to peaceful electoral processes across the state and enjoins citizens to participate fully and lawfully.