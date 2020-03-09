Imo: Pdp Holds Stakeholders' Meeting, Prepares For Congress

Listen to article

The People's Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, held a stakeholders meeting where they addressed the Sam Daddy Anyanwu' saga & made some plans for upcoming congresses. In a release by the New Media Director of the party, these are highlights of the proceedings of that meeting;

1. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State chapter has held her first expanded stakeholders' meeting since after the ill-fated Supreme Court judgment on the state at the party's secretariat in Owerri.

2. The meeting was presided over by the state Chairman of the party who was ably represented by the state secretary, Nze Raymond Emeana.

3. The chairman, Chief Martin conveyed his apologies and regrets over his inability to attend the meeting which according to him, was occasioned by circumstances that was beyond his control.

4. Opening prayer was said by Chief Anaiyn Nwaneri, the former chairman of local government service commission.

5. In his opening remarks; Nze Ray Emeana who stood in for the chairman addressed some pertinent issues that were on the front burners most especially the issue of Sen. Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) saga and the upcoming congress in the state.

6. On Sen. Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy), the party insisted that the case of expulsion of the former Senator followed due process and met all the disciplinary measures before the expulsion was effected.

7. "There has been alot of stories about how Ray Emeana single handedly expelled a Distinguished Senator, nothing could be further from the truth, the truth is simple: in October last year beginning from about June last year, the Amaimo ward suspended Sam Daddy and set up a disciplinary committee it was published in the newspapers and thereafter they concluded by expelling him and other ward officers and they brought it here and we rejected it and said that it is not the right procedures, send it to the local government. The local government went through that process and set up a disciplinary committee and found them guilty and they expelled them".

8. "Thereafter the matter was taken to the zone and the zonal Committee set up a disciplinary committee and invited Sam Daddy and others involved three times and the disciplinary committee was made up of the legal adviser, they went through the process and still confirmed the processes - I have the reports.

9. "Thereafter they sent it to the state working committee, the state working committee met under the chairman Chief Charles Ezekwem and ratified their expulsion in October last year (2019) and directed the publicity secretary to issue the press release.

10. "That ratification was later brought to the state executive Committee which also ratified that process.

11. "According to the party constitution, as at that time Sam Daddy was no longer a Senator and it didn't require approval from the National executive committee, it ended and should end at the state executive Committee. That is the process. That is the truth. All I did was to communicate to national executive committee the directives of the state executive Committee in my capacity as the state secretary.

12. "Recently that communication resurfaced on the new media for reasons I do not know and it is being treated as if this thing happened immediately after the Supreme Court judgment. It is not the truth. Those who know the truth know that Sam Daddy when he had issues with the party took the party to court even up to the Supreme Court. These are facts before everybody.

13. "So the state chairman has asked me to remind us of this development so that we will be in a better position to appreciate the situation as it is today.

14. "There has not been any new disciplinary action against any member of our party after the Supreme Court judgment and I am not aware if there is any one." stated the state secretary

15. The chairman informed the stakeholders that about five other political parties in the state have concluded plans to merge together with the PDP.

16. In concluding his opening remarks, he reiterated that the upcoming congress will hold on Saturday and will happen.

17. Also speaking, the party's legal adviser, Barr. Jerry Egemba spoke on the new guidelines for the 2020 congress harping on the need for party leaders to field in contestants who are educationally qualified. He warned that the minimum requirement to contest for the position of LGA chairman is WAEC, while from ward levels will be as may be specified by the party. He also warned that only qualified lawyers be elected as the party's legal advisers.

Also speaking on qualifications; the secretary, Nze Ray Emeana reminded all that the party must strictly respect the gender balances in the election by adhering strictly to the 35% affirmative action.

18. Speaking also, a former governorship contestant, Chief Chukwuma Ekemaro (SAN) bemoaned the fate of the party in the hands of the Supreme Court Noting that although that the Supreme Court has given their final verdicts, that the people should expect the verdicts from the Supreme God. According to him 'There is no way that Hon. Emeka Ihedioha will suffer this injustice that God will not speak" urging the people to wait onto the Lord to speak.

19. Speaking also, the Owerri Zonal party chairman - Hon. Paschal Uzor harped on party discipline and also commented on the Sen. Samuel Anyanwu saga saying that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu was the reason behind the mysterious 388 pulling units. "If Sam Daddy did not betray us at his Amaimo ward, we would not have been talking about 388 today".

20. A one minute silence was observed for Dame Omakam Omaya, a stakeholder who died recently.

21. Highlights of the meeting was the Special recognition given to the serving members of the PDP in the state assembly who were all at the meeting.

22. Speaking on their behalf, Hon. Okey Onyekanma reiterated their unalloyed and undivided supports to the party while pledging a 100% loyalty to the party "we are committed 100% to support the exco of the PDP to run the party" said Onyekanma , the immediate past deputy speaker of IMO State House of Assembly. Speaking further, he praised the consistency of his fellow members who stood with the party through thick and thin.

23. The presence of Hon. Lawman Duruji was also recognised as he pledged total loyalty to the party.

24. Motion of adjournment was moved by The Owerri zonal party chairman, Hon. Paschal Uzor and was adopted by all.

25. Notable among the stakeholders present included Prof. Jude Njoku - former contestant Prof. Ochulor - former military governor of Delta state , Hon Barr. kelechi Elezianya, Sir. Ambrose Ejiogu, Dr. Vin Udokwu, Barr. Chris Okewunonu, Chief. Chukwuma Ekemaru SAN, Hon. Chuma Nnaji , Sir. Chidi Dike Okigwe zonal chairman, Hon. Paschal Uzor - Owerri Zonal party chairman, former state chairman - Chief. Duruihuoma SAN, former deputy governor - Chief. Douglas Acholonu, former speaker - Lawman Duruji, Veteran Nollywood star - Chief Victor Osuagwu, Hon. Sandford Onyirimba, Chief Mike Ahamba SAN, Sir. Richmond Osuji, Chief Ikukundu Iyke Anyanwu, Hon. Engr. Okoro Rex, Barr. Kissinger Ikeokwu among others, all members of the NEW MEDIA CENTRE led by the DG -Hon. Ambrose Nwaogwugwu , All former IMC chairmen, all LGA party chairmen, all the zonal excos and all the state executive working committee excos except the chairman who was unavailably absent.