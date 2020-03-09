TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

March 9, 2020 | General News

Emir Of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Ii Dethroned By Kano State Government

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

The Kano State government has removed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II (Emir Sanusi).

Sanusi’s dethronement was announced on Monday and the Secretary to the State Government has revealed the appointment of a new Emir will follow soon.

Earlier on Monday, members of the Kano State House of Assembly fought over plan to submit a report, recommending the removal of the Emir.

As members of the opposition PDP insisted that the report must be delayed till Tuesday for further investigation, the session went wild and the mace snatched by member representing Warawa Constituency.

The government then announced the removal of Sanusi.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists