Emir Of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Ii Dethroned By Kano State Government

The Kano State government has removed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II (Emir Sanusi).

Sanusi’s dethronement was announced on Monday and the Secretary to the State Government has revealed the appointment of a new Emir will follow soon.

Earlier on Monday, members of the Kano State House of Assembly fought over plan to submit a report, recommending the removal of the Emir.

As members of the opposition PDP insisted that the report must be delayed till Tuesday for further investigation, the session went wild and the mace snatched by member representing Warawa Constituency.

The government then announced the removal of Sanusi.