Angus Memorial High School Old Students' Association (AMHOSA) celebrates 40 years of excellence

In a rousing ovation for its members who have achieved excellence in their various walks of professional life, Angus Memorial High School Old Students' Association (AMHOSA) has celebrated its 40th anniversary in a meritorious fashion.

The venue of the reunion and celebration of four decades of establishment of the school, Eko Club was a beehive of stars who have sipped from the ocean of their prestigious alma mater.

Dr Elias ((L) receiving his award from Mr Obah(in cap)

With a theme "Together We Stand in Goals and Purpose", the Alumni Association honoured at least twenty six of its members for their exceptional contributions to the development of their professions and society.

Presenting an award of excellence to Dr Martins Elias who is the National President of AMHOSA,Mr Joseph Obah commended Dr Martins for his exceptional contributions to medicine and public health.Mr Obah taught English Language in the school between 1981 and 1989.

In another presentation by a former principal of the school, Mrs Olufunke Ajayi,described the award to Mr Adetayo Adesanya as grateful appreciation of his passion, unconditional commitment and enduring dedicated service to humanity".

Mr Edgar (L) receiving his award from Dr Elias

Also receiving his award from Dr Elias,in company with his other alumni of the 1991 set,Segun Akinniran, Chairman of LightHill Investment, was described as a financial strategist and an investor who had contributed his quota to the investment industry in Nigerian.

Angus Memorial High School (formerly Igbobi College II) was founded by the former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande in a bid to raise the bar of educational standard in the state.

The school was renamed, in 1983, after the Most Reverend Father Angus,one of the pioneer principals of Igbobi College.

Mr Akinniran (R) receiving his award

During the tenure of Alhaji Ayo Okuboyejo who took over from the first principal, late Mrs Bola Elusade, Angus Memorial High School earned its name among the topnotch secondary schools in Lagos State and stood out in discipline, academics and sports as this is well reflected in its anthem " in academics you are great, and in sports and games you shine ".

At a time,the school emerged as the best school in Somolu Local Government.One of the alumni, Mr Jonathan Akpoborie was selected as part of the Under 17 National Team of Nigeria that won the maiden edition of world cup in China in 1985. He also represented Nigeria at the Under 20 World Cup two years later in Chile before returning to America on a scholarship to Brooklyn College in New York.

Another alumnus,Mr Joseph Edgar whose professional career spans twenty-two years in investment banking has also carve a niche for himself in theatre productions.An author of three books, Edgar has produced several landmark plays including " Isale Eko" which was used to celebrate "Lagos @ 50". He has also produced " Aremu" a play to celebrate the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo at 83, among many others.

Mrs Adebayo (R) receiving her award

Other awardees include Barr. Abayomi Mukaila Tijani (National Vice President AMHOSA), Mr Biyi Anwoju, Mrs Gbemisola Adebayo, Chief Sheyi Aribigbola,Mr Odunlami Odunfa, Mr Oluwarotimi Adedamola Amu,Mr Joseph Odubade, Ehizode Kayode, Ayo Sonaiya among others.

In his speech,the National President, Dr Elias urged every set wake up to their responsibilities to contribute financially to the national body rather than cocoon themselves to their sets alone.By so doing, he stressed, the alumni would be able to make better impact on the school.